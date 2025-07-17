ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 218,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 187,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIMV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZimVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

ZimVie Trading Down 1.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.07.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ZimVie by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZimVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ZimVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ZimVie by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in ZimVie by 9,039.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Further Reading

