Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $144.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

