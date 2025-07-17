Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.49. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

