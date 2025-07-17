Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

