Whittier Trust Co. Sells 41 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $436.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.41. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $441.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

