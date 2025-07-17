Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 211.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 14.1% in the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $361.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.10. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

