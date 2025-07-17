Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $183,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 98,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

