Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,665,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in AON by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,582,000 after purchasing an additional 960,204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AON by 56,460.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,052,000 after purchasing an additional 760,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AON by 5,877.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $354.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $295.79 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.06 and its 200 day moving average is $370.49.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

