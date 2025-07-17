Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in KLA by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,161.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $933.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $841.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $942.34.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $840.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.