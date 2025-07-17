Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1943 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.