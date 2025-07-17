Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $52.77.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
