Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.11. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

