Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,609,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE APD opened at $289.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

