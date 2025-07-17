Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,269,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,454,000 after acquiring an additional 274,467 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,228,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 717,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,832,000 after acquiring an additional 205,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 540.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,962 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,540,000 after acquiring an additional 437,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Economico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Trading Up 1.2%

Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $99.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.3625 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

