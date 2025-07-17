Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 26,265 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 134.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ON were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $164,574,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $78,799,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $39,320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $39,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $28,575,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ONON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

ON Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ON stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.