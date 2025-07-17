Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 51 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,675,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,570,000 after buying an additional 508,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,491,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,132,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $806,291,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.83.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

