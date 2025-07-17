Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

