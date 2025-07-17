Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 85.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $289.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.00. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $284.65 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.94.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

