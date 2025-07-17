Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NBIX Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

NBIX opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,705,000 after purchasing an additional 711,970 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 635,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5,078.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 429,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,251 shares of company stock worth $14,978,602. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

