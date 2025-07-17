W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.1%

WPC opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

