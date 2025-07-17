Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $104,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Airbnb by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $32,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 708,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,573,246. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629,043 shares of company stock valued at $210,678,753 over the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

