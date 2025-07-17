Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,115,683,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,023% from the average session volume of 99,373,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £489,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.

Get Versarien alerts:

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. Analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.