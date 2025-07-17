Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie dropped their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $555.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $506.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $567.85 and a 200-day moving average of $548.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.