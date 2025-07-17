Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,866 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,953,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,656,000 after buying an additional 345,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.35.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $136.47 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.18.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

