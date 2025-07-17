Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $799.36 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $687.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.54.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

