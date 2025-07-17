Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 6.5% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $134.11 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average is $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

