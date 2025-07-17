Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Cut by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

