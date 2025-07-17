Value Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 15th

Invesco QQQ, MP Materials, UnitedHealth Group, Wells Fargo & Company, and Citigroup are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market relative to their fundamentals—such as earnings, book value or cash flow—and often trade at lower price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios than the broad market. Investors buy them expecting the share price to rise as the market recognizes the company’s true worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $557.68. 33,682,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,391,076. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $560.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.46 and a 200-day moving average of $505.81.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

MP traded up $10.96 on Tuesday, reaching $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,143,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 2.26.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.86. 11,952,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,131,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,965,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431,688. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $256.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.57. 27,027,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,738,372. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

