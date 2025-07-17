UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,350,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up about 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of UBS Group worth $899,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,066,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,616 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,591,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,546,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

