Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $112,320.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,080. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of Trimble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00.

Trimble Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Trimble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

