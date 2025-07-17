Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,632. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,880. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TSCO opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

