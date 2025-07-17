Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,680,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,487,000 after purchasing an additional 870,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306,854 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,676,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,442,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,209,000 after buying an additional 291,444 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,813,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after buying an additional 4,236,141 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.