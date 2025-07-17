Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $101,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TT stock opened at $436.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.90 and a 200-day moving average of $382.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $441.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

