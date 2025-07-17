Top Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 14th

NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Coinbase Global are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the research, development or distribution of technology-based goods and services, such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms and related innovations. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to rapid growth driven by technological advances, though they can be more volatile than stocks in more established industries due to shifting consumer demands and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.86. 102,626,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,403,273. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR traded up $5.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.06. 54,811,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,224,176. The stock has a market cap of $349.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

AMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.50. 33,730,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,696,773. The stock has a market cap of $237.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.22. 23,400,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,233,188. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $5.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $723.06. 5,847,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,426,214. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.75. 22,064,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,878,153. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded up $9.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $396.41. 9,609,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,936,464. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $398.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Recommended Stories