The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,961,000 after buying an additional 1,143,079 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,436,000 after buying an additional 860,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after buying an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,080 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $193.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

