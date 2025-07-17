The Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp reissued their market perform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.00.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $707.84 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.03. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,761,576,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,614,000 after buying an additional 687,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

