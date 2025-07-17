Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.
SGHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Super Group (SGHC) Trading Up 3.1%
Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.91 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 4,606.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
About Super Group (SGHC)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
