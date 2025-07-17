Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.48). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.8976 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUN

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.