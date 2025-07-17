Stephens Inc. AR Sells 51 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Paycom Software by 135.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $223.33 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.45 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

