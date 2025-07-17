Stephens Inc. AR Invests $1.27 Million in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXE. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,319,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,772,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $108.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

