SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

