Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Down 13.6% – Should You Sell?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 2,832,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 742% from the average daily volume of 336,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.