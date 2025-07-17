Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 40% – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,443,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 233,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 40.0%

The company has a market cap of C$28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

