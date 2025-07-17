Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,049,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Snap by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 121.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,848,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,649,000 after buying an additional 3,761,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $1,010,115.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,348,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,761,811.10. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 27,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $221,968.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,526,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,914.20. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,639,601 shares of company stock worth $13,534,791 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on Snap and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.