Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Stock Price Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 535,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 137,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Snail Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.
Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Snail had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snail, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Snail Company Profile
Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.
