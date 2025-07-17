SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) versus LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Critical Review

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SLM has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SLM pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. LexinFintech pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SLM pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LexinFintech pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SLM has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LexinFintech is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 1 9 0 2.90 LexinFintech 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SLM and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

SLM presently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 107.63%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than SLM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SLM and LexinFintech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $2.62 billion 2.62 $608.33 million $2.78 11.76 LexinFintech $1.95 billion 0.57 $150.76 million $1.06 6.18

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SLM and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM 21.05% 31.25% 2.12% LexinFintech 9.44% 12.52% 5.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SLM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SLM beats LexinFintech on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

