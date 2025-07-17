Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in BCE by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. BCE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

