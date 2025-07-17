Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in TC Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 82.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.