Signaturefd LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Aercap by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aercap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

