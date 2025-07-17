Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 105.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ES opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $69.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.74%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.