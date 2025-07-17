Signaturefd LLC Invests $845,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 176,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

